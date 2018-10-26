BREAKING NEWS UTSA announces 2019 home football games with Army, UIW

Discussion in 'Roadrunner Way' started by Javi C, Oct 26, 2018 at 11:01 AM.

Post New Thread
  1. Javi C

    Javi C Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 20, 2012
    Messages:
    4,619
    Likes Received:
    1,569
    Location:
    San Antonio, TX
    UTSA announces 2019 home football games with Army, UIW


    SAN ANTONIO — UTSA announced Friday that it will host UIW and Army West Point in 2019 at the Alamodome, completing next year’s four-game nonconference football schedule.



    The Roadrunners will face UIW in the season opener on Saturday, Aug. 31. It will mark the first meeting on the gridiron between the two San Antonio institutions. The Cardinals began playing football in 2009 and are a member of the Southland Conference of the Football Championship Subdivision.



    UTSA will welcome Army to the Alamodome on Saturday, Sept. 14, for the inaugural meeting between the two teams. The Golden Knights are a Football Bowl Subdivision Independent with three national championships, more than 680 wins and a history that dates back to 1890.



    The Roadrunners also will travel to Baylor on Sept. 7 and Texas A&M on Nov. 2 for road games that previously were announced as part of series with those two schools.



    2019 UTSA Football Schedule

    Date Opponent Location

    Aug. 31 UIW Alamodome

    Sept. 7 at Baylor Waco, Texas

    Sept. 14 Army Alamodome

    Nov. 2 at Texas A&M College Station, Texas



    In addition, there has been an adjustment to the home sites of the previously announced UTSA-Memphis series in 2020 and 2021. The Roadrunners now will host the Tigers on Sept. 26, 2020, and travel to Memphis on Sept. 25, 2021.



    -UTSA-
     
    1 Javi C, Oct 26, 2018 at 11:01 AM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page