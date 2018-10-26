BREAKING NEWS UTSA announces 2019 home football games with Army, UIW

UTSA announces 2019 home football games with Army, UIW SAN ANTONIO — UTSA announced Friday that it will host UIW and Army West Point in 2019 at the Alamodome, completing next year’s four-game nonconference football schedule. The Roadrunners will face UIW in the season opener on Saturday, Aug. 31. It will mark the first meeting on the gridiron between the two San Antonio institutions. The Cardinals began playing football in 2009 and are a member of the Southland Conference of the Football Championship Subdivision. UTSA will welcome Army to the Alamodome on Saturday, Sept. 14, for the inaugural meeting between the two teams. The Golden Knights are a Football Bowl Subdivision Independent with three national championships, more than 680 wins and a history that dates back to 1890. The Roadrunners also will travel to Baylor on Sept. 7 and Texas A&M on Nov. 2 for road games that previously were announced as part of series with those two schools. 2019 UTSA Football Schedule Date Opponent Location Aug. 31 UIW Alamodome Sept. 7 at Baylor Waco, Texas Sept. 14 Army Alamodome Nov. 2 at Texas A&M College Station, Texas In addition, there has been an adjustment to the home sites of the previously announced UTSA-Memphis series in 2020 and 2021. The Roadrunners now will host the Tigers on Sept. 26, 2020, and travel to Memphis on Sept. 25, 2021. -UTSA-